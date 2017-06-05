Batelco, Tata Communications Enter St...

Batelco, Tata Communications Enter Strategic Deal

Monday

The agreement was signed by Batelco chief global business officer Adel Al-Daylami and Tata Communications' senior vice president for Middle East, Central Asia and Africa Radwan Moussalli. Batelco, Bahrain's leading digital communications solutions provider and Tata Communications, a leading provider of a global provider of telecommunications solutions and services, have signed an agreement further strengthening their partnership to extend the reach of their global data centre, cloud and connectivity solutions to their customers.

