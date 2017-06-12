Batelco launches commercial VoLTE off...

Batelco launches commercial VoLTE offering

Read more: TeleGeography CommsUpdate

In a press release confirming the development, Batelco said that the service, which it has reportedly rolled out 'across the Kingdom', is initially available to customers with Apple's iPhone 6 handset or a newer model; the device manufacturer is currently sending software updates to all compatible iPhone users in the Kingdom to enable VoLTE connectivity. Meanwhile, Batelco has also confirmed that there will be no additional charge for VoLTE, as users with a compatible device and tariff will be automatically upgraded.

