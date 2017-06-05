Batelco Announces Special SmartSaver Ramadan Offer
Batelco, Bahrain's leading digital solutions provider, has announced a new package in line with its SmartSaver bundles, as part of its special offers for the holy month of Ramadan. Customers who subscribe to the special package during Ramadan will get a special monthly rate and receive amazing benefits including Batelco TV service.
