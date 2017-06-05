Bahrains Ministry of Foreign Affairs Shaikh Khalid bin Ahmed Creative Commons Via Wikimedia
The meeting comes ahead of an upcoming summit in Cairo on Thursday between President Abdel-Fattah Al-Sisi and King of Bahrain Hamad bin Isa Al-Khalifa. The Bahraini foreign minister expressed his deep gratitude for the principled and firm position of those brotherly countries who stand in solidarity with the Kingdom of Bahrain.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Egypt Today.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Safeguarding Islam's ancient past
|May 12
|Tear it down
|1
|Senators urge Kerry to address political crisis... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|USA Today
|2
|US manufacturer of Oreo begins building new Bah... (Jan '15)
|May '16
|Three Days Paleo
|7
|Remembering the Gulf War, Canada's strangest co... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Pinky Fling
|1
|Iraq Offers to Mediate Between Saudi Arabia, Iran (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Uli
|1
|Harley-Davidson Open House Day in Bahrain invit... (Oct '14)
|Oct '15
|Biker Sux likes boys
|6
|Bahrain has always been economic, business hub,... (Sep '14)
|Jul '15
|KARAM BALOCH
|503
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC