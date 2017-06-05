Bahrain warns its media against publi...

Bahrain warns its media against publishing pro-Qatar stance

Manama, June 8 Bahrain's Information Affairs Ministry on Thursday warned media outlets not to publish or circulate anything that contradicts the Kingdom's stance towards Qatari policies. The ministry said the decision was taken so that it does not affect Bahrain's highest interest intended by the measures and the political decisions taken by Bahrain and Gulf, Arab and other countries in relation to Qatar.

