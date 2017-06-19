Bahrain To Revoke Citizenship of Nati...

Bahrain To Revoke Citizenship of Nationals Who Visit Qatar

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: Al Bawaba

According to the report, the violators of the ban would also be banned from applying for a new passport. Bahrain's Lualua television network reported on Tuesday that Interior Minister Rashid bin Abdullah Al Khalifah had issued the order based on a June 5 decision by the cabinet.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Bawaba.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Safeguarding Islam's ancient past May '17 Tear it down 1
News Senators urge Kerry to address political crisis... (Jun '16) Jun '16 USA Today 2
News US manufacturer of Oreo begins building new Bah... (Jan '15) May '16 Three Days Paleo 7
News Remembering the Gulf War, Canada's strangest co... (Jan '16) Jan '16 Pinky Fling 1
News Iraq Offers to Mediate Between Saudi Arabia, Iran (Jan '16) Jan '16 Uli 1
News Harley-Davidson Open House Day in Bahrain invit... (Oct '14) Oct '15 Biker Sux likes boys 6
News Bahrain has always been economic, business hub,... (Sep '14) Jul '15 KARAM BALOCH 503
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Cuba
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,259 • Total comments across all topics: 281,931,185

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC