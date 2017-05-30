Bahrain shuts down prominent newspaper amid crackdown
Bahrain shut down a prominent independent newspaper Sunday "until further notice" over an article about unrest in Morocco, the latest move tightening expression in the Gulf nation as authorities wage a crackdown on dissent. The sudden closure of the daily Al-Wasat marks the third time authorities have ordered it to stop publishing a print edition since the island's 2011 Arab Spring protests and comes just after officials briefly banned it in January from publishing online.
