Bahrain sentences two to death for police attack

A Bahrain court today sentenced two men to death for a deadly attack on a police patrol in a Shiite town outside the capital Manama, a judicial source said. Three other defendants were sentenced to life in prison and nine stripped of their citizenship in connection with the deadly attack last year on a police patrol in the village of Karbabad, the source told AFP, requesting anonymity as he was not authorised to brief the press.

