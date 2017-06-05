Bahrain sentences two to death for po...

Bahrain sentences two to death for police attack

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: India.com

A Bahrain court today sentenced two men to death for a deadly attack on a police patrol in a Shiite town outside the capital Manama, a judicial source said. Three other defendants were sentenced to life in prison and nine stripped of their citizenship in connection with the deadly attack last year on a police patrol in the village of Karbabad, the source told AFP, requesting anonymity as he was not authorised to brief the press.

Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Safeguarding Islam's ancient past May 12 Tear it down 1
News Senators urge Kerry to address political crisis... (Jun '16) Jun '16 USA Today 2
News US manufacturer of Oreo begins building new Bah... (Jan '15) May '16 Three Days Paleo 7
News Remembering the Gulf War, Canada's strangest co... (Jan '16) Jan '16 Pinky Fling 1
News Iraq Offers to Mediate Between Saudi Arabia, Iran (Jan '16) Jan '16 Uli 1
News Harley-Davidson Open House Day in Bahrain invit... (Oct '14) Oct '15 Biker Sux likes boys 6
News Bahrain has always been economic, business hub,... (Sep '14) Jul '15 KARAM BALOCH 503
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Notre Dame
  4. Health Care
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Microsoft
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Climate Change
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,478 • Total comments across all topics: 281,604,528

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC