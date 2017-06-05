Bahrain sentences two to death for police attack
A Bahrain court today sentenced two men to death for a deadly attack on a police patrol in a Shiite town outside the capital Manama, a judicial source said. Three other defendants were sentenced to life in prison and nine stripped of their citizenship in connection with the deadly attack last year on a police patrol in the village of Karbabad, the source told AFP, requesting anonymity as he was not authorised to brief the press.
Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Safeguarding Islam's ancient past
|May 12
|Tear it down
|1
|Senators urge Kerry to address political crisis... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|USA Today
|2
|US manufacturer of Oreo begins building new Bah... (Jan '15)
|May '16
|Three Days Paleo
|7
|Remembering the Gulf War, Canada's strangest co... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Pinky Fling
|1
|Iraq Offers to Mediate Between Saudi Arabia, Iran (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Uli
|1
|Harley-Davidson Open House Day in Bahrain invit... (Oct '14)
|Oct '15
|Biker Sux likes boys
|6
|Bahrain has always been economic, business hub,... (Sep '14)
|Jul '15
|KARAM BALOCH
|503
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC