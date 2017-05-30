Bahrain indefinitely suspends newspap...

Bahrain indefinitely suspends newspaper that backs opposition

Bahrain on Sunday suspended the country's only independent newspaper indefinitely over a column that insulted a "sisterly Arab country", state news agency BNA reported, the second time the publication has been banned this year. The al-Wasat daily is associated with the mainly Shi'ite Muslim-led opposition, which has been facing a crackdown by the Sunni Muslim-led government since last year.

