Bahrain bans outdoor work in hot weather

Manama, June 20 - The Bahrain government has announced a two-month ban on outdoor work during the hot weather starting from July 1. All outdoor work is prohibited from midday to 4 p.m. between July 1 and August 31, to protect workers from heatstroke and other conditions, Labour and Social Development Minister Jameel Humaidan said on Monday. The minister also said inspections will be conducted to ensure the enforcement of the ban, reports Xinhua news agency.

