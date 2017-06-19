Bahrain bans outdoor work in hot weather
Manama, June 20 - The Bahrain government has announced a two-month ban on outdoor work during the hot weather starting from July 1. All outdoor work is prohibited from midday to 4 p.m. between July 1 and August 31, to protect workers from heatstroke and other conditions, Labour and Social Development Minister Jameel Humaidan said on Monday. The minister also said inspections will be conducted to ensure the enforcement of the ban, reports Xinhua news agency.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Nerve News.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Safeguarding Islam's ancient past
|May '17
|Tear it down
|1
|Senators urge Kerry to address political crisis... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|USA Today
|2
|US manufacturer of Oreo begins building new Bah... (Jan '15)
|May '16
|Three Days Paleo
|7
|Remembering the Gulf War, Canada's strangest co... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Pinky Fling
|1
|Iraq Offers to Mediate Between Saudi Arabia, Iran (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Uli
|1
|Harley-Davidson Open House Day in Bahrain invit... (Oct '14)
|Oct '15
|Biker Sux likes boys
|6
|Bahrain has always been economic, business hub,... (Sep '14)
|Jul '15
|KARAM BALOCH
|503
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC