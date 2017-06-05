Bahrain announces it is cutting all ties with Qatar
News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector The statement on Monday morning said Bahrain decided to sever ties with its neighbor "on the insistence of the State of Qatar to continue destabilizing the security and stability of the Kingdom of Bahrain and to intervene in its affairs", Al Arabiya reported. The statement also said Qatar's incitement of the media and supporting of terrorist activities and financing groups linked to Iran were reasons behind the decision.
