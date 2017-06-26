Asian Cities in This Year's Top 10 Most Expensive Cities for Expatriates
The most expensive city in the world to base employees was Luanda, capital of Angola, because of the cost of goods and security, according to the annual cost of living survey by Mercer, the consultancy.This year, London was ranked in 30th place, falling 13 spots compared with last year. Mercer's 23rd annual Cost of Living Survey finds that factors like the instability of housing markets and inflation for goods and services contribute to the overall cost of doing business in today's global environment.Angolan capital Luanda took the top spot, followed by Hong Kong and Tokyo.
