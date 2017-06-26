Asian Cities in This Year's Top 10 Mo...

Asian Cities in This Year's Top 10 Most Expensive Cities for Expatriates

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jun 21 Read more: The Daily Millbury

The most expensive city in the world to base employees was Luanda, capital of Angola, because of the cost of goods and security, according to the annual cost of living survey by Mercer, the consultancy.This year, London was ranked in 30th place, falling 13 spots compared with last year. Mercer's 23rd annual Cost of Living Survey finds that factors like the instability of housing markets and inflation for goods and services contribute to the overall cost of doing business in today's global environment.Angolan capital Luanda took the top spot, followed by Hong Kong and Tokyo.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Millbury.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Safeguarding Islam's ancient past May '17 Tear it down 1
News Senators urge Kerry to address political crisis... (Jun '16) Jun '16 USA Today 2
News US manufacturer of Oreo begins building new Bah... (Jan '15) May '16 Three Days Paleo 7
News Remembering the Gulf War, Canada's strangest co... (Jan '16) Jan '16 Pinky Fling 1
News Iraq Offers to Mediate Between Saudi Arabia, Iran (Jan '16) Jan '16 Uli 1
News Harley-Davidson Open House Day in Bahrain invit... (Oct '14) Oct '15 Biker Sux likes boys 6
News Bahrain has always been economic, business hub,... (Sep '14) Jul '15 KARAM BALOCH 503
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Syria
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Pakistan
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,739 • Total comments across all topics: 282,048,249

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC