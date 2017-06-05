Ahmed Al-Saati: I think oil productio...

Ahmed Al-Saati: I think oil production freeze agreement will be extended for another year

Bahraini Ambassador to Russia Ahmed Abdulrahman Al Saati has given an interview to Interfax in which he speaks about the prolongation of the decision of OPEC and non-OPEC countries to freeze oil output, prospects of energy cooperation between Bahrain and Russia, bilateral military-technical cooperation and prospects for resuming diplomatic relations with Iran. Question: Could you please comment on the decision of OPEC and non-OPEC countries on the freeze of oil output? Answer: Of course, it is a significant deal to agree between OPEC and non-OPEC oil producers, which will help to support the oil price and production.

Chicago, IL

