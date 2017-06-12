A Welsh university held a party at a ...

A Welsh university held a party at a five-star Hong Kong hotel while making A 8.5m cuts

Bangor University entertained alumni at a five-star hotel in Hong Kong despite a reported 170 jobs being at risk as it looks to save 8.5m. Guests at the drinks-and-canap reception were welcomed by Bangor's executive director of development, Sheila O'Neal, and vice-chancellor Professor John Hughes.

