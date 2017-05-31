US Navy leads 20 nations in biggest t...

US Navy leads 20 nations in biggest training exercise in Bahrain

The US Navy and 20 of its coalition partners have completed the largest International Maritime Exercise to date, staging four days of training and drills in and off the coast of Manama, Bahrain, the US Naval Forces Central Command said in a statement on Monday, Sputnik reported. "IMX 2017, a command post exercise, included personnel from the US and more than 20 partner nations, as well as representatives from the civilian shipping industry group Oil Companies International Marine Forum," the statement said.

