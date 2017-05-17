UPDATE 1-China's Norinco and Saudi Ar...

UPDATE 1-China's Norinco and Saudi Aramco line up $10 bln refinery plan

Tuesday

FILE PHOTO: Logo of Saudi Aramco is seen at the 20th Middle East Oil & Gas Show and Conference in Manama, Bahrain, March 7, 2017. Chinese defense conglomerate China North Industries Group Corp has signed a framework agreement with state-run oil company Saudi Aramco [IPO-ARMO.SE] to build a refinery and chemicals complex in northeast China, industry and government officials said on Tuesday.

Chicago, IL

