U.N. urges Bahrain to end torture, solitary confinement

Friday May 12 Read more: Reuters

Bahraini human rights activist Nabeel Rajab arrives for his appeal hearing at court in Manama, in this file photo dated February 11, 2015. The United Nations Committee against Torture on Friday called on Bahrain to release prominent activist Nabeel Rajab from more than nine months of solitary confinement and investigate widespread allegations of ill-treatment and torture of detainees.

Chicago, IL

