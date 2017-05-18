Top Bahrain activist denied bail: rig...

Top Bahrain activist denied bail: rights group

Tuesday May 16 Read more: Reuters

FILE PHOTO: Bahraini human rights activist Nabeel Rajab arrives for his appeal hearing at court in Manama, February 11, 2015. A leading Bahraini human rights activist was denied bail on Tuesday on charges of writing an editorial critical of the government, a pro-opposition rights group reported.

Chicago, IL

