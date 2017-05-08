Texts show Katnipa was killed: mum

The family of a Thai woman who died in suspicious circumstances in Bahrain sought help from the Pavena Foundation for Children and Women yesterday and handed over information to help with the investigation into her death. Boonwat Ngamroop, 38, mother of deceased Katnipa Boontien, said she has chat messages supporting her claim that her daughter did not die from an accidental fall.

