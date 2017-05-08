Texts show Katnipa was killed: mum
The family of a Thai woman who died in suspicious circumstances in Bahrain sought help from the Pavena Foundation for Children and Women yesterday and handed over information to help with the investigation into her death. Boonwat Ngamroop, 38, mother of deceased Katnipa Boontien, said she has chat messages supporting her claim that her daughter did not die from an accidental fall.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangkok Post.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Senators urge Kerry to address political crisis... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|USA Today
|2
|US manufacturer of Oreo begins building new Bah... (Jan '15)
|May '16
|Three Days Paleo
|7
|Remembering the Gulf War, Canada's strangest co... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Pinky Fling
|1
|Iraq Offers to Mediate Between Saudi Arabia, Iran (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Uli
|1
|Harley-Davidson Open House Day in Bahrain invit... (Oct '14)
|Oct '15
|Biker Sux likes boys
|6
|Bahrain has always been economic, business hub,... (Sep '14)
|Jul '15
|KARAM BALOCH
|503
|Out Call 15-20 BD (Dec '14)
|Feb '15
|Massage wanted
|5
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC