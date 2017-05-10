Soccer-Infantino hits out at 'FIFA ba...

Soccer-Infantino hits out at 'FIFA bashing' and 'fake news'

13 hrs ago Read more: Egypt Today

MANAMA, 11 May 2017: FIFA President Gianni Infantino took aim at critics of world football's governing body on Thursday, saying the organization had reformed and was now a victim of "fake news" and "FIFA bashing". Speaking to the organization's 67th congress in the Bahraini capital, Infantino, who replaced Sepp Blatter as head of FIFA in 2016, said it was truly transforming itself.

Chicago, IL

