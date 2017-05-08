Qatar Airways signs as FIFA sponsor t...

Qatar Airways signs as FIFA sponsor through 2022 World Cup

In this Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2015 file photo, the 24th Boeing 787 airplane purchased by Qatar Airways is photographed, during a delivery ceremony in Everett, Wash. FIFA has signed up Qatar Airways as a sponsor through 2022 when the World Cup is staged in the Gulf nation.

