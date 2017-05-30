Oil prices down after surprise OPEC d...

Oil prices down after surprise OPEC decision

Next Story Prev Story
Friday May 26 Read more: Trend

World oil prices are going down on May 26 amid the surprise decision made by OPEC on extension of the oil output cut deal. The price for July futures of Brent crude oil has decreased by 0.66 percent to $51.12 per barrel as of 05:53 .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Trend.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Safeguarding Islam's ancient past May 12 Tear it down 1
News Senators urge Kerry to address political crisis... (Jun '16) Jun '16 USA Today 2
News US manufacturer of Oreo begins building new Bah... (Jan '15) May '16 Three Days Paleo 7
News Remembering the Gulf War, Canada's strangest co... (Jan '16) Jan '16 Pinky Fling 1
News Iraq Offers to Mediate Between Saudi Arabia, Iran (Jan '16) Jan '16 Uli 1
News Harley-Davidson Open House Day in Bahrain invit... (Oct '14) Oct '15 Biker Sux likes boys 6
News Bahrain has always been economic, business hub,... (Sep '14) Jul '15 KARAM BALOCH 503
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Climate Change
  1. China
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Microsoft
  4. Health Care
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,727 • Total comments across all topics: 281,529,266

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC