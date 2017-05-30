Oil prices down after surprise OPEC decision
World oil prices are going down on May 26 amid the surprise decision made by OPEC on extension of the oil output cut deal. The price for July futures of Brent crude oil has decreased by 0.66 percent to $51.12 per barrel as of 05:53 .
