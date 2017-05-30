O OaU U Us Uso O Uoeu O3USU OaO O Uoeo U O Usu OaO O O O ...

The Minister of Transportation and Telecommunications, H.E. Eng. Kamal bin Ahmed Mohammed and Batelco Chairman Shaikh Mohamed bin Khalifa Al Khalifa with officials from EGovernment, Ericsson and Batelco Batelco, Bahrain's leading digital solutions provider, and Ericsson, a world leading telecoms technology provider have joined forces to successfully conduct the first-ever 5G trial in Bahrain at Batelco's Headquarters in Hamala, as part of the Batelco and Ericsson 5G Forum.

