Nigeria's Pinnick takes over Hayatou's role
President of the Nigeria Football Federation Amaju Pinnick has been appointed the President of the Organizing Committee for the Africa Cup of Nations, a position previously occupied by ex-Confederation of African Football president, Issa Hayatou. The appointment was announced on Monday at the inaugural meeting of the new CAF Executive Committee in Manama, Bahrain, where the 67th FIFA Congress begins on Tuesday.
