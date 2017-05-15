New FIFA Investigator Didn't Get Fullest Background Check

Officials carrying out background checks on FIFA's new chief investigator had such little time to complete their work that they wrote to the soccer body's top administrative officer to say the decision could be reversed should new facts emerge about Colombia's Maria Claudia Rojas, according to two people familiar with the situation. The naming of Rojas and Vassilios Skouris, the Greek former president of the EU Court of Justice, as FIFA's ethics judge overshadowed the organization's annual meeting last week in Manama, Bahrain.

