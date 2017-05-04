Mastercard inaugurates first office i...

Mastercard inaugurates first office in Bahrain

Wednesday May 3

Mastercard, a leading technology company in the global payments industry, has inaugurated its first dedicated office in the Kingdom of Bahrain. The move comes as part of its ongoing commitment to the market and drive to provide strong on-ground support to partners across the wider Middle East and Africa region.

Chicago, IL

Comments made yesterday: 21,345 • Total comments across all topics: 280,850,965

