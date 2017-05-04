Malaysia, Bahrain Denounce Terrorism In All Forms
Malaysia and Bahrain have denounced terrorism in all its forms and manifestations and reaffirmed their desire to strengthen their cooperation in combating terrorism at both the bilateral level and within the multilateral system of the United Nations. In a joint statement released in conjunction with the state visit of Bahrain Ruler King Hamad Isa Al Khalifa to Malaysia, both nations also agreed to cooperate in addressing the threat of militancy, not only in the military context, but also through soft power and counter narratives.
