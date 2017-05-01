Malaysia And Bahrain Reaffirm Commitment Towards Closer Smes And Industrial Cooperation

Malaysia And Bahrain Reaffirm Commitm...

YB Dato' Sri Mustapa Mohamed, the Minister of International Trade and Industry met with His Excellency Zayed R. Alzayani, the Minister of Industry, Commerce and Tourism, Kingdom of Bahrain in Kuala Lumpur today to discuss economic matters between Malaysia and Bahrain. During the meeting, both Ministers acknowledged the huge potentials in strengthening the two countries' bilateral trade and investment ties.

