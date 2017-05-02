King of Bahrain to visit Brunei tomorrow

Bahrain's King Hamad bin Isa al-Khalifa reads the schedule of events during the official inauguration ceremony of the King Hamad Hospital in Muharraq, north of Manama February 6, 2012. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed Manama: King of Bahrain Hamad bin Isa Al-Khalifa will pay an official visit to Brunei Darussalam on Wednesday at the invitation of Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah.

