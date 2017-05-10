Justice Mukul Mudgal to head FIFA Governance Committee26 min ago
Manama, May 12 Retired judge of Delhi High Court Justice Mukul Mudgal was on Friday elected as the Chairman of FIFA Governance committee at the world football governing bodys 67th Congress here. According to a letter released before the representatives from all 211 Member Associations at Bahrain International Exhibition and Convention Centre here, Olli Rehn from Finland, who is the former Vice-President of the European Commission, will be Justice Mudgal's deputy.
