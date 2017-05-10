Justice Mukul Mudgal to head FIFA Gov...

Justice Mukul Mudgal to head FIFA Governance Committee26 min ago

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: India.com

Manama, May 12 Retired judge of Delhi High Court Justice Mukul Mudgal was on Friday elected as the Chairman of FIFA Governance committee at the world football governing bodys 67th Congress here. According to a letter released before the representatives from all 211 Member Associations at Bahrain International Exhibition and Convention Centre here, Olli Rehn from Finland, who is the former Vice-President of the European Commission, will be Justice Mudgal's deputy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Safeguarding Islam's ancient past 8 hr Tear it down 1
News Senators urge Kerry to address political crisis... (Jun '16) Jun '16 USA Today 2
News US manufacturer of Oreo begins building new Bah... (Jan '15) May '16 Three Days Paleo 7
News Remembering the Gulf War, Canada's strangest co... (Jan '16) Jan '16 Pinky Fling 1
News Iraq Offers to Mediate Between Saudi Arabia, Iran (Jan '16) Jan '16 Uli 1
News Harley-Davidson Open House Day in Bahrain invit... (Oct '14) Oct '15 Biker Sux likes boys 6
News Bahrain has always been economic, business hub,... (Sep '14) Jul '15 KARAM BALOCH 503
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. South Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,232 • Total comments across all topics: 280,963,927

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC