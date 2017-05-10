Israel claims a victory as FIFA delays decision on settlement soccer clubs
FIFA will rule on the issue of Israeli clubs playing in the West Bank by October, president Gianni Infantino said Thursday, once again delaying a decision on the issue, in what Israel hailed as a diplomatic victory. FIFA's annual Congress voted to back - by a majority of 73 to 27 percent - a proposal that pushed soccer's governing body to report by March 2018, but Infantino said feedback would come before then.
