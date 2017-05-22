Iran learn fate at FIVB Boys U-19 Vol...

Iran learn fate at FIVB Boys U-19 Volleyball

Yesterday Read more: Tehran Times

The ceremony took place at the Golden Tulip Hotel in Manama on Saturday and the tournament will be held at Isa Sports City in Manama. International Volleyball Federation official Ramon Suzara conducted the draw in the presence of Bahrain and Arab Volleyball Association president Shaikh Ali bin Mohammed Al Khalifa, Bahrain Volleyball Association vice-president Jehad Khalfan, fivb.org wrote.

