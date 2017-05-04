Infantino planning power grab at FIFA Congress
Gianni Infantino and his six confederation presidents will gain extra executive powers under plans being put to FIFA Congress in Bahrain next week. Proposed statute changes expected to be approved would also see the one 'real' independent member of the compensation sub-committee replaced by a world federation insider.
