Infantino planning power grab at FIFA Congress

Wednesday May 3

Gianni Infantino and his six confederation presidents will gain extra executive powers under plans being put to FIFA Congress in Bahrain next week. Proposed statute changes expected to be approved would also see the one 'real' independent member of the compensation sub-committee replaced by a world federation insider.

