Gulf Air renews IOSA certification
Gulf Air, the Kingdom of Bahrain's national carrier has successfully completed the internationally recognised, biennial IATA Operational Safety Audit and has been renewed on the IOSA Safety Audit Registry until May 2019 a registry that the airline has been on since 2005. Gulf Air Chief Operating Officer, Captain Nasser Al Salmi congratulated employees for their efforts in maintaining these international standards, saying, "Gulf Air prides itself on operating to the highest global safety standards and industry best practices this is our main priority.
