Global Soccer Bosses Replace Ethics Cops Who Took Down Blatter

The leaders of global soccer decided Tuesday to replace the organization's independent ethics officers, Cornel Borbely and Hans-Joachim Eckert, who were responsible for the ouster of longtime FIFA President Joseph "Sepp" Blatter. The FIFA Council made the change at a meeting in Manama, Bahrain, Tuesday ahead of the broader group's annual congress.

