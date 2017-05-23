Flag Officer Announcements

Flag Officer Announcements

Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis announced today that the president has made the following nominations: Navy Reserve Rear Adm. Daniel B. Hendrickson has been nominated for appointment to the rank of rear admiral.

Chicago, IL

