Fifa postpones decision on Israeli settlement clubs

A decision on the future of Israeli football clubs based in illegal settlements in the occupied West Bank has been postponed once again after a member vote at the Fifa Congress in Bahrain. The Palestine Football Association argued that the presence of six Israeli football clubs playing inside settlements, that are seen as illegal under international law, are also in breach of Fifa statutes.

