FIFA delays decision on 'settlement' teams
FIFA on Tuesday delayed a decision on the issue of Israeli teams in Judea and Samaria, saying it was "premature" to take action, AFP reported. The governing body of soccer's statement came after a five-hour long FIFA Council meeting in Bahrain, ahead of the issue being scheduled for discussion by its annual Congress, which takes place in Manama on May 11. "Following the report by chairman of the Monitoring Committee Israel-Palestine, Tokyo Sexwale, the FIFA Council considered that at this stage it is premature for the FIFA Congress to take any decision," read the statement, according to AFP .
