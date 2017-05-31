Fifa accused of violating its own rules in delaying vote on illegal Israeli settlement teams
Israel's PM Benjamin Netanyahu warned Fifa chief Gianni Infantino not to evict the Israeli FA over 6 of its teams playing in Occupied Palestinian Territories including Beitar Ironi Ariel FC The world's football governing body is once again being accused of "capitulating" to Israeli pressure after ignoring its own statutes and delayed holding a Congress vote on Israeli football teams based in the occupied West Bank. The Palestinian FA is demanding Fifa suspend the Israel FA for its inclusion of 6 illegal settlement teams based in the West Bank in its leagues.
