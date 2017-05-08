EXCLUSIVE: Ghana FA chief Kwesi Nyantakyi set to be named CAF 1st Vice President tomorrow

Ghana Football Association chief Kwesi Nyantakyi will be named as the 1st Vice President of the Confederation of African Football tomorrow when the body's Executive Committee meets, Ghanasoccernet.com can exclusively reveal. The meeting, to be held in the Bahrain capital of Manama, will be the first CAF Executive Committee meeting under the leadership of new CAF president Ahmad Ahmad after his election victory over Issa Hayatou two months ago.

