EXCLUSIVE: Ghana FA chief Kwesi Nyant...

EXCLUSIVE: Ghana FA chief Kwesi Nyantakyi set to be named CAF 1st Vice President tomorrow

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: GhanaSoccerNet.com

Ghana Football Association chief Kwesi Nyantakyi will be named as the 1st Vice President of the Confederation of African Football tomorrow when the body's Executive Committee meets, Ghanasoccernet.com can exclusively reveal. The meeting, to be held in the Bahrain capital of Manama, will be the first CAF Executive Committee meeting under the leadership of new CAF president Ahmad Ahmad after his election victory over Issa Hayatou two months ago.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GhanaSoccerNet.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Senators urge Kerry to address political crisis... (Jun '16) Jun '16 USA Today 2
News US manufacturer of Oreo begins building new Bah... (Jan '15) May '16 Three Days Paleo 7
News Remembering the Gulf War, Canada's strangest co... (Jan '16) Jan '16 Pinky Fling 1
News Iraq Offers to Mediate Between Saudi Arabia, Iran (Jan '16) Jan '16 Uli 1
News Harley-Davidson Open House Day in Bahrain invit... (Oct '14) Oct '15 Biker Sux likes boys 6
News Bahrain has always been economic, business hub,... (Sep '14) Jul '15 KARAM BALOCH 503
Out Call 15-20 BD (Dec '14) Feb '15 Massage wanted 5
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Mexico
  3. Egypt
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,692 • Total comments across all topics: 280,888,720

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC