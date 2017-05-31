Clampdown in Bahrain result of Trump'...

Clampdown in Bahrain result of Trump's cozy relationship with Riyadh: Zarif

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has said that the crackdown on Bahraini protestors is the result of Donald Trump's cozy relationship with the despots in Riyadh. "First concrete result of POTUS cozying up to despots in Riyadh: Deadly attack on peaceful protesters by emboldened Bahraini regime.

