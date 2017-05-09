Chung Mong-gyu Elected to FIFA Decisi...

Chung Mong-gyu Elected to FIFA Decision-Making Body

Hyundai scion Chung Mong-gyu, who heads the Korea Football Association, has been elected by acclamation to the FIFA's highest decision-making body. He ran uncontested for the FIFA Council post at the AFC Congress in Manama, Bahrain, on Monday.

