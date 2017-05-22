Christian Knerr has been appointed Executive Chef at The Ritz-Carlton, Bahrain in Manama

The Ritz-Carlton, Bahrain announces the appointment of Chef Christian Knerr as the hotel's new Executive Chef, firmly placing the property on Middle East's culinary map. Instrumental in the The Ritz-Carlton, Bahrain's culinary offerings and the Ramadan menu, Knerr will overlook the hotel's diverse global culinary offering, bringing his expertise to the eleven international restaurants and lounges including Cantina Kahlo, La Plage, La Med, Plums, Primavera and Nirvana.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hospitality Net.