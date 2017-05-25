Batelco and Ericsson carry out first ...

Batelco and Ericsson carry out first 5G trial in Bahrain

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: TeleGeography CommsUpdate

Leading Bahraini telecoms operator Bahrain Telecommunications Company has announced it has joined forces with Swedish technology provider Ericsson to conduct Bahrain's first 5G trial. The trial of the next-generation mobile technology took place at Batelco's headquarters in Hamala as part of the two companies' 5G Forum.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TeleGeography CommsUpdate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Safeguarding Islam's ancient past May 12 Tear it down 1
News Senators urge Kerry to address political crisis... (Jun '16) Jun '16 USA Today 2
News US manufacturer of Oreo begins building new Bah... (Jan '15) May '16 Three Days Paleo 7
News Remembering the Gulf War, Canada's strangest co... (Jan '16) Jan '16 Pinky Fling 1
News Iraq Offers to Mediate Between Saudi Arabia, Iran (Jan '16) Jan '16 Uli 1
News Harley-Davidson Open House Day in Bahrain invit... (Oct '14) Oct '15 Biker Sux likes boys 6
News Bahrain has always been economic, business hub,... (Sep '14) Jul '15 KARAM BALOCH 503
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Recession
  3. Microsoft
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,512 • Total comments across all topics: 281,289,300

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC