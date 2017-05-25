Batelco and Ericsson carry out first 5G trial in Bahrain
Leading Bahraini telecoms operator Bahrain Telecommunications Company has announced it has joined forces with Swedish technology provider Ericsson to conduct Bahrain's first 5G trial. The trial of the next-generation mobile technology took place at Batelco's headquarters in Hamala as part of the two companies' 5G Forum.
