Bahrain to open branch of Ain Shams University in Manama
The delegation, including representatives of the daughter of the current Bahraini prime minister and education activist Sheikha Lulu Salman bint Khlaifa, , and the construction company, expressed their excitement to visit one of oldest universities in the Middle East during a meeting with Dr. Abdel Wahab Ezzat, Ain Shams University president. Talks addressed the faculties that will be included at the university, such as medicine, dentistry, pharmacy, administrative sciences, engineering and law in the English language.
