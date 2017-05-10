Bahrain to open branch of Ain Shams U...

Bahrain to open branch of Ain Shams University in Manama

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: Egypt Today

The delegation, including representatives of the daughter of the current Bahraini prime minister and education activist Sheikha Lulu Salman bint Khlaifa, , and the construction company, expressed their excitement to visit one of oldest universities in the Middle East during a meeting with Dr. Abdel Wahab Ezzat, Ain Shams University president. Talks addressed the faculties that will be included at the university, such as medicine, dentistry, pharmacy, administrative sciences, engineering and law in the English language.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Egypt Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Senators urge Kerry to address political crisis... (Jun '16) Jun '16 USA Today 2
News US manufacturer of Oreo begins building new Bah... (Jan '15) May '16 Three Days Paleo 7
News Remembering the Gulf War, Canada's strangest co... (Jan '16) Jan '16 Pinky Fling 1
News Iraq Offers to Mediate Between Saudi Arabia, Iran (Jan '16) Jan '16 Uli 1
News Harley-Davidson Open House Day in Bahrain invit... (Oct '14) Oct '15 Biker Sux likes boys 6
News Bahrain has always been economic, business hub,... (Sep '14) Jul '15 KARAM BALOCH 503
Out Call 15-20 BD (Dec '14) Feb '15 Massage wanted 5
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,501 • Total comments across all topics: 280,943,888

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC