Bahrain Rightfully Challenges U.N. Report
The Kingdom of Bahrain has been rightly outraged with the United Nations report on its human rights record. For instance while the report was quite critical of Bahrain's judiciary and legislation, it made no mention of a number reforms adopted by the government in the last six years [i.e. after the troubles in February 2011], nor of rising terror threats, attacks on policemen by opposition thugs and a general rise in extremist violence.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsBlaze.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Senators urge Kerry to address political crisis... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|USA Today
|2
|US manufacturer of Oreo begins building new Bah... (Jan '15)
|May '16
|Three Days Paleo
|7
|Remembering the Gulf War, Canada's strangest co... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Pinky Fling
|1
|Iraq Offers to Mediate Between Saudi Arabia, Iran (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Uli
|1
|Harley-Davidson Open House Day in Bahrain invit... (Oct '14)
|Oct '15
|Biker Sux likes boys
|6
|Bahrain has always been economic, business hub,... (Sep '14)
|Jul '15
|KARAM BALOCH
|503
|Out Call 15-20 BD (Dec '14)
|Feb '15
|Massage wanted
|5
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC