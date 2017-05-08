Bahrain Rightfully Challenges U.N. Re...

Bahrain Rightfully Challenges U.N. Report

The Kingdom of Bahrain has been rightly outraged with the United Nations report on its human rights record. For instance while the report was quite critical of Bahrain's judiciary and legislation, it made no mention of a number reforms adopted by the government in the last six years [i.e. after the troubles in February 2011], nor of rising terror threats, attacks on policemen by opposition thugs and a general rise in extremist violence.

