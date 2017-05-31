Bahrain police fire on Shiite protest, one reported dead

DUBAI: Bahraini police opened fire on Tuesday on a protest by supporters of a top Shiite cleric, with at least one demonstrator reported dead in the latest unrest to hit the Sunni-ruled Gulf state. The Britain-based Bahrain Institute for Rights and Democracy announced the "tragic death of a peaceful protester in the crackdown" in Diraz, the scene of a long-running sit-in outside the home of cleric Isa Qassim.

