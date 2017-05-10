Bahrain: Civilian Case Referred to Mi...

Bahrain: Civilian Case Referred to Military Court, Sparking Criticism From Rights Groups

Authorities in Bahrain have cracked down on political dissent, jailing hundreds of protesters and stripping a number of high-profile activists and Shiite clerics of citizenship. Bahrain has referred its first civilian case to a military court following a constitutional amendment approved by the king last month, Amnesty International said on Tuesday.

