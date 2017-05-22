Bahrain Ambassador to Kuwait receives...

Bahrain Ambassador to Kuwait receives Catholicos Aram I

Bahrain News Agency May 21, 2017 Sunday Bahrain Ambassador to Kuwait receives Catholicos Aram I Manama, May 21 : Ambassador of the Kingdom of Bahrain to the State of Kuwait, Shaikh Khalifa bin Ahmed Al Khalifa, received His Holiness Aram I, Catholicos of the Cilicia of the Armenians, on the occasion of his recent visit to Kuwait to inaugurate a new cathedral and a prelacy for the Armenian community. The Ambassador held a luncheon in honour of His Holiness Aram I, which was attended by a number of ambassadors, dignitaries and religious men.

Chicago, IL

