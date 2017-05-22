Bahrain Ambassador to Kuwait receives Catholicos Aram I
Bahrain News Agency May 21, 2017 Sunday Bahrain Ambassador to Kuwait receives Catholicos Aram I Manama, May 21 : Ambassador of the Kingdom of Bahrain to the State of Kuwait, Shaikh Khalifa bin Ahmed Al Khalifa, received His Holiness Aram I, Catholicos of the Cilicia of the Armenians, on the occasion of his recent visit to Kuwait to inaugurate a new cathedral and a prelacy for the Armenian community. The Ambassador held a luncheon in honour of His Holiness Aram I, which was attended by a number of ambassadors, dignitaries and religious men.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Groong.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Safeguarding Islam's ancient past
|May 12
|Tear it down
|1
|Senators urge Kerry to address political crisis... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|USA Today
|2
|US manufacturer of Oreo begins building new Bah... (Jan '15)
|May '16
|Three Days Paleo
|7
|Remembering the Gulf War, Canada's strangest co... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Pinky Fling
|1
|Iraq Offers to Mediate Between Saudi Arabia, Iran (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Uli
|1
|Harley-Davidson Open House Day in Bahrain invit... (Oct '14)
|Oct '15
|Biker Sux likes boys
|6
|Bahrain has always been economic, business hub,... (Sep '14)
|Jul '15
|KARAM BALOCH
|503
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC