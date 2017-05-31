Anti-Regime Protests Continue in Bahrain Despite Threats

Iraqi Shiite clerics hold a picture of top Bahraini Shiite cleric Isa Qassim during a demonstration in front of the Bahraini consulate in Najaf on May 24, 2017 in solidarity with the Bahraini Shiite opposition and with the leading cleric. Bahraini protesters have defied Manama's warning against holding more public gatherings and stayed on the streets in a show of anger against the regime's bloody crackdown on Diraz, the home village of prominent Shia cleric Sheikh Isa Qassim.

